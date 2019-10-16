8201 Grubb Rd #202

Amenities
Gorgeous Condo with HUGE Loft in Silver Spring - Welcome home to your two level condo conveniently located between downtown Silver Spring and downtown Bethesda.
The main level features a sunny open floor plan, cozy kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cabinets galore! You have a great tiled bathroom, bedroom with ample space and dining/living area to host plenty of friends and family. You can also enjoy a toasty fire in the winter. All of this over fantastic hardwood floors.
And those towering vaulted ceilings lead somewhere: To the loft which can be used for almost anything! It makes this property a much much larger home creating a very attractive space separation.
The community has a great outdoor pool for summer. You're super close to Parkway Deli, the Daily Dish, Red Maple restaurant and the Rock Creek Sports Club.
Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property!
Lease Terms:
Minimum 12 month lease
Tenants pay electric, owner pays water
Pet deposit $250, 1 pet max
(RLNE5518545)