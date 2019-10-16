All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

8201 Grubb Rd #202

8201 Grubb Road · No Longer Available
Location

8201 Grubb Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Gorgeous Condo with HUGE Loft in Silver Spring - Welcome home to your two level condo conveniently located between downtown Silver Spring and downtown Bethesda.

The main level features a sunny open floor plan, cozy kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cabinets galore! You have a great tiled bathroom, bedroom with ample space and dining/living area to host plenty of friends and family. You can also enjoy a toasty fire in the winter. All of this over fantastic hardwood floors.

And those towering vaulted ceilings lead somewhere: To the loft which can be used for almost anything! It makes this property a much much larger home creating a very attractive space separation.

The community has a great outdoor pool for summer. You're super close to Parkway Deli, the Daily Dish, Red Maple restaurant and the Rock Creek Sports Club.

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property!

Lease Terms:
Minimum 12 month lease
Tenants pay electric, owner pays water
Pet deposit $250, 1 pet max

(RLNE5518545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 Grubb Rd #202 have any available units?
8201 Grubb Rd #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8201 Grubb Rd #202 have?
Some of 8201 Grubb Rd #202's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 Grubb Rd #202 currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Grubb Rd #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Grubb Rd #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8201 Grubb Rd #202 is pet friendly.
Does 8201 Grubb Rd #202 offer parking?
No, 8201 Grubb Rd #202 does not offer parking.
Does 8201 Grubb Rd #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 Grubb Rd #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Grubb Rd #202 have a pool?
Yes, 8201 Grubb Rd #202 has a pool.
Does 8201 Grubb Rd #202 have accessible units?
No, 8201 Grubb Rd #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Grubb Rd #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 Grubb Rd #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8201 Grubb Rd #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8201 Grubb Rd #202 does not have units with air conditioning.

