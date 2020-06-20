All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 810 Houston Ave Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
810 Houston Ave Apt 3
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

810 Houston Ave Apt 3

810 Houston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

810 Houston Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
810 Houston Ave Apt 3 - Property Id: 122735

Spacious light-filled 1 BR basement apartment with private entrance in red brick home. Rent includes gas, water, electricity, trash, sewer & laundry in basement. Large living/dining room, separate bedroom, walk-in closet, kitchen, and bathroom. Newly painted and newly finished floors. House sits on large corner lot with fenced backyard and shared outdoor space. Tenant may arrange option to garden. Easy street parking. Amazing location and neighborhood. Easy commute to DC, University of Maryland, Montgomery County Community College, NOAA, & downtown Silver Spring. Steps to metro bus, Adventist Hospital and University, Long Branch and Sligo Creek parks, biking and walking trails, restaurants, shops, library, community recreation center, swimming pool, hospital, and MCPS elementary school. Drive 5 min to Giant, Whole Foods, TP Co-op, 7 minutes to downtown Takoma Park, 10 min to NOAA and downtown Silver Spring. Previous tenants stayed multiple years. Non-smoking only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122735
Property Id 122735

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4893840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
810 Houston Ave Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 810 Houston Ave Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
810 Houston Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
Yes, 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 has a pool.
Does 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Houston Ave Apt 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University