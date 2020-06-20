810 Houston Ave Apt 3

Amenities

Spacious light-filled 1 BR basement apartment with private entrance in red brick home. Rent includes gas, water, electricity, trash, sewer & laundry in basement. Large living/dining room, separate bedroom, walk-in closet, kitchen, and bathroom. Newly painted and newly finished floors. House sits on large corner lot with fenced backyard and shared outdoor space. Tenant may arrange option to garden. Easy street parking. Amazing location and neighborhood. Easy commute to DC, University of Maryland, Montgomery County Community College, NOAA, & downtown Silver Spring. Steps to metro bus, Adventist Hospital and University, Long Branch and Sligo Creek parks, biking and walking trails, restaurants, shops, library, community recreation center, swimming pool, hospital, and MCPS elementary school. Drive 5 min to Giant, Whole Foods, TP Co-op, 7 minutes to downtown Takoma Park, 10 min to NOAA and downtown Silver Spring. Previous tenants stayed multiple years. Non-smoking only.

