Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
809 Juniper St.
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:50 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
809 Juniper St.
809 Juniper Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
809 Juniper Street, Silver Spring, MD 20912
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom.!!
all utilities included.!!
Laundry Facilities.!!
Near restaurants and shopping
Nearby parks
Nearby public transportation
call now show contact info
ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Juniper St. have any available units?
809 Juniper St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Spring, MD
.
Is 809 Juniper St. currently offering any rent specials?
809 Juniper St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Juniper St. pet-friendly?
No, 809 Juniper St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 809 Juniper St. offer parking?
No, 809 Juniper St. does not offer parking.
Does 809 Juniper St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Juniper St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Juniper St. have a pool?
No, 809 Juniper St. does not have a pool.
Does 809 Juniper St. have accessible units?
No, 809 Juniper St. does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Juniper St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Juniper St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Juniper St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Juniper St. does not have units with air conditioning.
