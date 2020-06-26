All apartments in Silver Spring
7902 Garland Avenue - 1
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:36 AM

7902 Garland Avenue - 1

7902 Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7902 Garland Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Recently renovated studio apartment in quiet, beautiful neighborhood with convenient access to the Beltway (I-495/95), downtown Silver Spring, College Park and Washington, DC. Walking distance to Washington Adventist Hospital. Running/walking trails nearby. Washer/Dryer in basement. A/C Window units available. Hardwood floors throughout and gas cooking. Ample street parking. $1,050/month plus electric & gas. 2-year lease available.

For information and application: https://pcbcllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/44159
Apartment is part of a four-unit building located in a residential neighborhood of Takoma Park. Property is well-maintained and landscaped. Street parking. Water, Sewer and trash are included. Gas, electric and cable paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

