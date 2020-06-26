7902 Garland Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Recently renovated studio apartment in quiet, beautiful neighborhood with convenient access to the Beltway (I-495/95), downtown Silver Spring, College Park and Washington, DC. Walking distance to Washington Adventist Hospital. Running/walking trails nearby. Washer/Dryer in basement. A/C Window units available. Hardwood floors throughout and gas cooking. Ample street parking. $1,050/month plus electric & gas. 2-year lease available.



For information and application: https://pcbcllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/44159

Apartment is part of a four-unit building located in a residential neighborhood of Takoma Park. Property is well-maintained and landscaped. Street parking. Water, Sewer and trash are included. Gas, electric and cable paid by tenant.