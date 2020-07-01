603 Thayer Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a unique 3-bedroom, 2-full bath rambler with country front porch is conveniently located near Sligo Creek Park and a short bus ride to Takoma Metro. The main level features a renovated kitchen, living room, 2 spacious bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors throughout and 1 full bath that has been updated. The basement has one bedroom and full updated bath with a separate entrance that could be used as an in-law suite or long term guest. This basement is a gem because it also has a full-kitchen and living room with an open floor plan. It also has its own washer and dryer and a storage room. The enormous backyard allows for maximum privacy and relaxation. So many opportunities! Tenant is responsible for All utilities