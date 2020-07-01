All apartments in Silver Spring
603 Thayer Ave
603 Thayer Ave

603 Thayer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

603 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a unique 3-bedroom, 2-full bath rambler with country front porch is conveniently located near Sligo Creek Park and a short bus ride to Takoma Metro. The main level features a renovated kitchen, living room, 2 spacious bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors throughout and 1 full bath that has been updated. The basement has one bedroom and full updated bath with a separate entrance that could be used as an in-law suite or long term guest. This basement is a gem because it also has a full-kitchen and living room with an open floor plan. It also has its own washer and dryer and a storage room. The enormous backyard allows for maximum privacy and relaxation. So many opportunities! Tenant is responsible for All utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

