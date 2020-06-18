All apartments in Silver Spring
2940 Terrace Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

2940 Terrace Dr

2940 Terrace Drive · (503) 821-7326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2940 Terrace Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20815

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2940 Terrace Dr · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed 2.5 Bathroom - Chevy Chase Rancher - Freshly Painted and New Appliances - This home, located in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is completely move-in ready. Inside of the house, the main level features a foyer, an updated kitchen with new appliances, hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room and all 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms including the master bathroom

On the lower level, you will find a large recreation room with laminate flooring, a half bathroom, and a laundry room.

Outside there is a spacious open back yard and plenty of space in the front yard as well.

Parking is not an issue since there is a one-car garage and the driveway can fit 2-3 cars and plenty of street parking as well.

Community:
The Chevy Chase area is a dynamic mix of global cultures and ethnic eateries, and a sophisticated arts and entertainment district, this neighborhood has become a gold standard for affordable suburban living with urban amenities. Another significant aspect of Chevy Chase is that you are just minutes away from downtown Bethesda and the Capital Crescent Trail which goes all the way to Georgetown.

Commute Times:
*Metro Center 48m by train, 27m by car
*Union Station 40m by train, 35m by car
*Dupont Circle 43m by train, 39m by car
*Reagan National Airport 80m by train, 35m by car

Location:
Twenty-five mins to Dupont circle and downtown DC and approximately 2 miles from the beltway/495, 10 mins from NIH, Bethesda Naval, Medical Center Metro Station. Approximately 7 mins to Bethesda Metro Station and Downtown Bethesda.

Lease terms:
*$50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are not accepted
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5655655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Terrace Dr have any available units?
2940 Terrace Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2940 Terrace Dr have?
Some of 2940 Terrace Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Terrace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Terrace Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Terrace Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Terrace Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 2940 Terrace Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Terrace Dr does offer parking.
Does 2940 Terrace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2940 Terrace Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Terrace Dr have a pool?
No, 2940 Terrace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Terrace Dr have accessible units?
No, 2940 Terrace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Terrace Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Terrace Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Terrace Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2940 Terrace Dr has units with air conditioning.
