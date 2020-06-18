2940 Terrace Dr

Amenities

3 Bed 2.5 Bathroom - Chevy Chase Rancher - Freshly Painted and New Appliances - This home, located in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is completely move-in ready. Inside of the house, the main level features a foyer, an updated kitchen with new appliances, hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room and all 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms including the master bathroom



On the lower level, you will find a large recreation room with laminate flooring, a half bathroom, and a laundry room.



Outside there is a spacious open back yard and plenty of space in the front yard as well.



Parking is not an issue since there is a one-car garage and the driveway can fit 2-3 cars and plenty of street parking as well.



The Chevy Chase area is a dynamic mix of global cultures and ethnic eateries, and a sophisticated arts and entertainment district, this neighborhood has become a gold standard for affordable suburban living with urban amenities. Another significant aspect of Chevy Chase is that you are just minutes away from downtown Bethesda and the Capital Crescent Trail which goes all the way to Georgetown.



*Metro Center 48m by train, 27m by car

*Union Station 40m by train, 35m by car

*Dupont Circle 43m by train, 39m by car

*Reagan National Airport 80m by train, 35m by car



Twenty-five mins to Dupont circle and downtown DC and approximately 2 miles from the beltway/495, 10 mins from NIH, Bethesda Naval, Medical Center Metro Station. Approximately 7 mins to Bethesda Metro Station and Downtown Bethesda.



*$50 application fee required

* 1-month rent security deposit required

*Sorry, no smoking inside the property

*Min 12-month lease

*Pets are not accepted

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)



No Pets Allowed



