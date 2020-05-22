2912 WILTON AVENUE

Amenities

fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated garage

HOME OWNERS OPEN TO BOTH SHORT AND LONG TERM LEASES, PRICE NEGOTIABLE. Welcome to this beautifully renovated and spacious 4 bed 3 full bath single family home! This property features an open floor plan with modern touches throughout; a large master bedroom / bathroom with walk in Elfa closets; a gourmet kitchen; a beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceilings, and close to 3,000 sq feet of finished living space! The property was taken down to the studs and COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH HIGH END FINISHES in 2019. Brand New Electric; Roof; Windows; Floors; Kitchen; Appliances; Bathrooms; Paint; Windows; Recess Lighting; Landscaping; the list goes on. No detail was overlooked! The lower level offers a second family room, a brand new washer / dryer, a large bedroom, an office space, a full bathroom, and garage access. This property is located just a short drive to the beltway, Downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda, and is right next to the park! This home will not last long! Check it out today! Text Lukas at 301.455.2475 for more information