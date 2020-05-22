All apartments in Silver Spring
2912 WILTON AVENUE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:09 AM

2912 WILTON AVENUE

2912 Wilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Wilton Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME OWNERS OPEN TO BOTH SHORT AND LONG TERM LEASES, PRICE NEGOTIABLE. Welcome to this beautifully renovated and spacious 4 bed 3 full bath single family home! This property features an open floor plan with modern touches throughout; a large master bedroom / bathroom with walk in Elfa closets; a gourmet kitchen; a beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceilings, and close to 3,000 sq feet of finished living space! The property was taken down to the studs and COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH HIGH END FINISHES in 2019. Brand New Electric; Roof; Windows; Floors; Kitchen; Appliances; Bathrooms; Paint; Windows; Recess Lighting; Landscaping; the list goes on. No detail was overlooked! The lower level offers a second family room, a brand new washer / dryer, a large bedroom, an office space, a full bathroom, and garage access. This property is located just a short drive to the beltway, Downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda, and is right next to the park! This home will not last long! Check it out today! Text Lukas at 301.455.2475 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 WILTON AVENUE have any available units?
2912 WILTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2912 WILTON AVENUE have?
Some of 2912 WILTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 WILTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2912 WILTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 WILTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2912 WILTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 2912 WILTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2912 WILTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2912 WILTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 WILTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 WILTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2912 WILTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2912 WILTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2912 WILTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 WILTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 WILTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 WILTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 WILTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

