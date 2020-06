Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely 3 bedroom, two full bath home nestled on a quiet treed lot in the Historic Forest Glen neighborhood with bus line a few yards away, close to the Forest Glen and Silver Spring METRO stops, shopping, Rock Creek Park, I-495, all in the heart of Silver Spring. Updated kitchen, family room addition, ample off street parking, handsome hardwood floors, full basement & more. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposit.