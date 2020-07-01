All apartments in Silver Spring
2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A
2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A

2316 Colston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Colston Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
internet access
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom dual level condo in Silver Spring!
Near NIH, Walter Reed, Rock Creek Elementary. Convenient to Silver Spring and Bethesda. Walk to great neighborhood gym, Parkway Deli, market, Rock Creek Park!

Property highlights

- Penthouse unit with 2 levels
- Well maintained with large living room
- Renovated kitchen with new counter and cabinets
- 2 large bedrooms and 1 small room
- 2 reserved off street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water, gas and electric are included. Just pay for cable/internet
- Pets considered on case-by-case with additional deposit

Available Now!

(RLNE5136089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A have any available units?
2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A have?
Some of 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A offers parking.
Does 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A have a pool?
No, 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A have accessible units?
No, 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A does not have units with air conditioning.

