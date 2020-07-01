2316 Colston Dr Unit 202A

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom dual level condo in Silver Spring!

Near NIH, Walter Reed, Rock Creek Elementary. Convenient to Silver Spring and Bethesda. Walk to great neighborhood gym, Parkway Deli, market, Rock Creek Park!



Property highlights



- Penthouse unit with 2 levels

- Well maintained with large living room

- Renovated kitchen with new counter and cabinets

- 2 large bedrooms and 1 small room

- 2 reserved off street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water, gas and electric are included. Just pay for cable/internet

- Pets considered on case-by-case with additional deposit



Available Now!



(RLNE5136089)