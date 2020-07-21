Rent Calculator
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM
2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE
2221 Washington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2221 Washington Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful, spacious 2 bedroom unit. Ready for immediate move in!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Spring, MD
.
What amenities does 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 WASHINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
