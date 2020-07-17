1001 Spring Street

Amenities

Available 04/27/19 Spacious Studio in Downtown Silver Spring - Property Id: 110826



Spacious studio apartment available for rent and move-in ready by April 27! Conveniently located in Downtown Silver Spring, 5 blocks from the Silver Spring metro station and just a few blocks from restaurants, the Filmore, movie theaters, Whole Foods, gyms, pharmacies, and much more! Spacious walk-in closet and extra storage space in entry hall closet. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Option to rent furnished or unfurnished. Laundry facility in building, 24-hour front desk service, and parking available for monthly fee. Take over remainder of lease term through September 30 or stay longer -- term is negotiable. No security deposit required. Electricity and gas included in rent!



View by appointment or open house on weekends. Advance notification by reply to this ad is required for all viewing--both open house and by appointment.



**Saturday open house times are from 1 to 5 p.m.

**Sunday open house times are from 3 to 6 p.m.

