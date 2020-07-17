All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated April 10 2019

1001 Spring Street

1001 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Spring Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Woodside Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Available 04/27/19 Spacious Studio in Downtown Silver Spring - Property Id: 110826

Spacious studio apartment available for rent and move-in ready by April 27! Conveniently located in Downtown Silver Spring, 5 blocks from the Silver Spring metro station and just a few blocks from restaurants, the Filmore, movie theaters, Whole Foods, gyms, pharmacies, and much more! Spacious walk-in closet and extra storage space in entry hall closet. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Option to rent furnished or unfurnished. Laundry facility in building, 24-hour front desk service, and parking available for monthly fee. Take over remainder of lease term through September 30 or stay longer -- term is negotiable. No security deposit required. Electricity and gas included in rent!

View by appointment or open house on weekends. Advance notification by reply to this ad is required for all viewing--both open house and by appointment.

**Saturday open house times are from 1 to 5 p.m.
**Sunday open house times are from 3 to 6 p.m.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110826
Property Id 110826

(RLNE4806142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Spring Street have any available units?
1001 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 1001 Spring Street have?
Some of 1001 Spring Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Spring Street offers parking.
Does 1001 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 1001 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 1001 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
