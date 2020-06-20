7624 Elmcrest Rd

Amenities
A brick front townhome featuring rear 2-car garage - in the community of Arundel Preserve in Hanover.
Centrally located, easily accessible to 295, 95, 100, 175, 32 for convenient commuting to Baltimore, Severn, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C.
Conveniently located close to Costco, Walmart, the highly acclaimed Arundel Mills Mall. Within walking distance are The Shops at Arundel Preserve, which features restaurants of different cuisines and a hotel
On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a fitness center, pool and a tennis court.
(RLNE3992708)