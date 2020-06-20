7624 Elmcrest Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

A brick front townhome featuring rear 2-car garage - in the community of Arundel Preserve in Hanover.



Centrally located, easily accessible to 295, 95, 100, 175, 32 for convenient commuting to Baltimore, Severn, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C.



Conveniently located close to Costco, Walmart, the highly acclaimed Arundel Mills Mall. Within walking distance are The Shops at Arundel Preserve, which features restaurants of different cuisines and a hotel



On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a fitness center, pool and a tennis court.



(RLNE3992708)