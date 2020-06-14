201 Apartments for rent in Severn, MD with garage

Apartment List
Severn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
14 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,483
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1520 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,382
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7624 Elmcrest Rd
7624 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
A brick front townhome featuring rear 2-car garage - in the community of Arundel Preserve in Hanover. Centrally located, easily accessible to 295, 95, 100, 175, 32 for convenient commuting to Baltimore, Severn, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7622 Elmcrest Rd
7622 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2930 sqft
7622 Elmcrest Rd Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 BR Townhouse in Hanover! - Beautiful 4 BR/2 F 2 H BA townhouse in Hanover. Step into a spacious seating area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7950 QUARTERFIELD ROAD
7950 Quarterfield Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1408 sqft
Totally renovated, this 4 bedroom/2 bath home, with large bonus room on the upper level, is move-in ready! Special features include a ceiling fan in each bedroom; LED lighting through-out; granite counter tops and S/S appliances, luxury vinyl tile

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1260 COLONIAL PARK DRIVE
1260 Colonial Park Drive, Severn, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3896 sqft
Good credit only. No pet. No smoker. No short term lease. In excellent condition. At a quiet community. Back to trees. Four bedrooms upstairs. Main level study/library. Fully finished walk out basement with one bedroom and full bath.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1913 SIMONSON COURT
1913 Simonson Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious 3 bedroom town home in Hanover, Maryland. Spacious 3 story, 2 garage, town home offers great features and many amenities, such as an in ground community pool.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7708 SENTRY TERRACE
7708 Sentry Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2136 sqft
NEW RENTAL IN Boyer's Ridge 1-Car Garage Townhome !.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1134 THOMPSON AVENUE
1134 Thompson Avenue, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1261 sqft
BRIGHT & SUNNY 3 BR HOME WITH DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE**UPDATED/UPGRADED THROUGHOUT INCLUDING KITCHEN CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES**BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS**FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1706 MACO DR
1706 Maco Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful brick front Colonial, hardwood floors, 2-story foyer, adjoining formals and open eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, backsplash, crisp white cabinetry, center island, & more! Sun-bathed family room w/ a cozy gas fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
502 TROTTERS RIDGE WAY
502 Trotters Ridge Way, Severn, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4663 sqft
Very large, beautiful home. (5,100+ SQFT). 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Fireplace in the family room, master bedroom on the main floor, Super master bath. 2 car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8305 Black Harrier Ln
8305 Black Harrier Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Severn features a large family room with walk out doors to a spacious fenced in backyard. There is access to the one car garage and a half bath.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
1521 BURNELL DRIVE
1521 Burnell Dr, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see high-end 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single-family, rental.
Results within 1 mile of Severn
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
37 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2647 Richmond Way
2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1662 sqft
Multiple applicants in hand currently. Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in June. Community Pool, side walks, play areas. Gas cooking and heat, privacy fence in rear. yard is not enclosed. 1 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7706 DUNCANNON LANE
7706 Duncannon Lane, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2564 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Townhouse. One of the largest models built in the community only steps from the Walking Paths and overflow parking.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2035 ASTILBE WAY
2035 Astibe Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1662 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 ~ bath townhome in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks. Home has been freshly painted. New engineered flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook. New carpet on stairs and 2nd level bedrooms.
City Guide for Severn, MD

I'm just workin' for a livin', workin' for my pay /In Maryland it's raining somewhere in some cafe / Hey, hey, Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong -- From "Maryland" by Vonda Shepard

Don't ever worry about what you did wrong, because if you move to Severn, Maryland, you'll have done something right! Maryland’s rolling-green meadows and Eastern Pines are well represented throughout the mid-size community of Severn. A small town of government workers in white-collar jobs, Severn is located near Fort Meade Army Base -- a key employer for locals. Located just a half hour drive from Baltimore, Severn is primarily a bedroom community with a handful of neighborhoods. Certainly, bring your pillows, blankets, and comforters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Severn, MD

Severn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

