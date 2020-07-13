Apartment List
167 Apartments for rent in Severn, MD with pool

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
30 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1520 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8021 Clovis Way
8021 Clovis Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2295 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Townhouse in Hanover! Come up inside this home's inviting living room with neutral colored interior, hardwood floors and great natural light.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1433 PANGBOURNE WAY
1433 Pangbourne Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1488 sqft
WOW! WHAT A NICE TOWNHOUSE. THREE LEVELS AND THREE FULL BATHS. HARD WOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND SECOND FLOOR THROUGHOUT. THE LARGE BAY WINDOW IN THE LIVING ROOM ALLOWS FOR AMPLE LIGHT.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1922 BECKMAN TERRACE
1922 Beckman Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1840 sqft
FANTASTIC 3 BR TOWNHOUSE W/DECK IN CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BOYER'S RIDGE**GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS & GRANITE COUNTERS**COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE, POOL, PLAYGROUNDS, ETC**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
850 Cork Elm Court
850 Cork Elm Court, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1200 sqft
Large Furnished Basement Apartment ready for your personal touches, utilities included. Private entrance, off street parking in a executive level community. Close to Ft Meade, NSA and all major highways. TEXT Tom 410-703-2221 to schedule a showing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2334 Asberry Rd
2334 Ash Berry Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3174 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.
Results within 1 mile of Severn
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
13 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,614
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
33 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
32 Units Available
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
8 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
South Gate
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olde Stage Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
South Gate
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
South Gate
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,072
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1330 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
678 sqft
Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1662 sqft
LOCATION IS EXCEPTIONAL !!!Back on market after painting and new flooring HURRY WILL NOT LAST Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in July. Community Pool, side walks, play areas.

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1638 BENOLI COURT
1638 Benoli Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2220 sqft
Available Now*Great Condition*Well Maintained*2,220 sq ft, Open Floor Plan and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring on the main level *3bdrm 2.5 baths and Family Room with walk out to back yard.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2106 COMMODORE COURT
2106 Commodore Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1736 sqft
A RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE. 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO AND HALF BATHROOMS. NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR IN MAIN FLOOR AND SECOND FLOOR. UPGRADED GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOP. BRICK FRONT. DECK BACK TO WOOD. READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY.

July 2020 Severn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Severn Rent Report. Severn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Severn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Severn rents decline sharply over the past month

Severn rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Severn stand at $1,325 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,662 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Severn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Severn over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Severn

    As rents have fallen moderately in Severn, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Severn is less affordable for renters.

    • Severn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,662 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Severn fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Severn than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Severn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

