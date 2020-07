Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access valet service dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments conference room dog park e-payments fire pit game room lobby media room online portal pool table yoga

A mid-rise and garden-style community with the finest amenities, a posh pool and clubhouse, and award-winning resident services - that's what's on offer in these Baltimore-area apartments. Arbors at Arundel Preserve boasts spacious floor plans with upscale details like maple cabinetry, granite countertops and even gas fireplaces in select suites. Better yet, it's all just a stone's throw from Baltimore and D.C. Outside your beautiful apartment home, enjoy a stroll through the tree-lined neighborhood to pick up a pastry or bottle of wine, or take a woodsy walk with your pup. (No weight restrictions on pets here!) Thanks to the thoughtful design of this tucked-away oasis, you'd never guess the chic shopping of Arundel Mills is just a mile way. And who knew commuting could be such a breeze? Our location right off of I-295 puts Baltimore just 15 minutes away, and D.C. only 30. You wouldn't want to waste another moment getting home with so much waiting at your doorstep. For the best of all worlds in a Baltimore-area apartment, find your place in Arbors at Arundel Preserve.