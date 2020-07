Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground package receiving alarm system

The Orchards at Severn Townhomes & Apartments feature not only large house-sized rooms and a modern country kitchen; we've also upgraded the appliances and HVAC equipment for efficiency, stretching your energy dollars. For those who prefer, personal washer/dryers and carpeting are also available. Our two, three and four bedroom townhomes and one bedroom apartments aren't our only feature; our location also makes us an unbeatable choice. We are less than one mile to Ft. Meade, and less than five minutes to Route 97, Route 100, I-95 and I-295, easing commuting time and expense.