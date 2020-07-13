All apartments in Rockville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM

The Upton

Open Now until 6pm
44 Maryland Ave · (240) 528-4761
Location

44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0704 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,927

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$2,037

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 1121 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,132

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0706 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,741

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 0919 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,911

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Upton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
fire pit
hot tub
lobby
Theres always more to love at the Upton. This high-rise community in the heart of Rockville, Maryland is the picture of modern elegance, featuring a sparkling pool and fitness center on the 9th floor along with our 15th-floor clubroom and rooftop deck. Spread out in style with nine-foot ceilings, private balconies, spectacular views and large windows that fill your home with natural light. With the Metro and MARC trains a half block awayand Rockvilles shops, restaurants and movie theater all within walking distancethere are plenty of opportunities to bring together the people and the places you love.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250-one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Dogs
rent: $45/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Upton have any available units?
The Upton has 6 units available starting at $1,927 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Upton have?
Some of The Upton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Upton currently offering any rent specials?
The Upton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Upton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Upton is pet friendly.
Does The Upton offer parking?
Yes, The Upton offers parking.
Does The Upton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Upton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Upton have a pool?
Yes, The Upton has a pool.
Does The Upton have accessible units?
Yes, The Upton has accessible units.
Does The Upton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Upton has units with dishwashers.
Does The Upton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Upton has units with air conditioning.
