Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage fire pit hot tub lobby

Theres always more to love at the Upton. This high-rise community in the heart of Rockville, Maryland is the picture of modern elegance, featuring a sparkling pool and fitness center on the 9th floor along with our 15th-floor clubroom and rooftop deck. Spread out in style with nine-foot ceilings, private balconies, spectacular views and large windows that fill your home with natural light. With the Metro and MARC trains a half block awayand Rockvilles shops, restaurants and movie theater all within walking distancethere are plenty of opportunities to bring together the people and the places you love.