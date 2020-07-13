Amenities
Theres always more to love at the Upton. This high-rise community in the heart of Rockville, Maryland is the picture of modern elegance, featuring a sparkling pool and fitness center on the 9th floor along with our 15th-floor clubroom and rooftop deck. Spread out in style with nine-foot ceilings, private balconies, spectacular views and large windows that fill your home with natural light. With the Metro and MARC trains a half block awayand Rockvilles shops, restaurants and movie theater all within walking distancethere are plenty of opportunities to bring together the people and the places you love.