923 LEWIS AVENUE

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW Spacious and elegantly renovated & updated single family home with addition offers over 1,677 sq.ft. Hardwood floors throughout. Main level bedroom or office, full bath with stunning tile work. Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters & maple cabinets with under cabinet lighting overlooks family room with vaulted ceilings, lets in tons of natural light. Exits to large patio and fully privacy fenced backyard with mature Plum, cherry, apple, and fig trees. Perfect for spending spring & summer nights, entertaining & for pets. 3 upper level bedrooms. Master with 2 closets & attached full bath, all elegantly updated. Driveway and street parking. EXCELLENT location, close to commuter routes, public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Walking distance to Metro & Rockville Town Center! Laundry on upper level. Recessed lighting throughout. Don't miss this one, also available for sale. See MDMC674226