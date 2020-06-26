All apartments in Rockville
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

923 LEWIS AVENUE

923 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

923 Lewis Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW Spacious and elegantly renovated & updated single family home with addition offers over 1,677 sq.ft. Hardwood floors throughout. Main level bedroom or office, full bath with stunning tile work. Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters & maple cabinets with under cabinet lighting overlooks family room with vaulted ceilings, lets in tons of natural light. Exits to large patio and fully privacy fenced backyard with mature Plum, cherry, apple, and fig trees. Perfect for spending spring & summer nights, entertaining & for pets. 3 upper level bedrooms. Master with 2 closets & attached full bath, all elegantly updated. Driveway and street parking. EXCELLENT location, close to commuter routes, public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Walking distance to Metro & Rockville Town Center! Laundry on upper level. Recessed lighting throughout. Don't miss this one, also available for sale. See MDMC674226

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 LEWIS AVENUE have any available units?
923 LEWIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 923 LEWIS AVENUE have?
Some of 923 LEWIS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 LEWIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
923 LEWIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 LEWIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 LEWIS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 923 LEWIS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 923 LEWIS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 923 LEWIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 LEWIS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 LEWIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 923 LEWIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 923 LEWIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 923 LEWIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 923 LEWIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 LEWIS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 923 LEWIS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 LEWIS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
