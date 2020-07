Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Bright end unit townhouse, fabulous floor plan, gourmet kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, walkout basement and much more. Freshly painted throughout. Brand new wood floor in main level and vinyl floor in basement. Convenient to beltway 270, Rt 355, Walk to Metro, shopping center and entertainment. Community with pool, tennis court and park. Move in Ready. The photos were taken previously.