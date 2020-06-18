All apartments in Rockville
909 Crestfield Dr
909 Crestfield Dr

909 Crestfield Drive · (240) 988-8008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 909 Crestfield Dr · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic 3BR 2FB+2HB Townhome in Close In King Farm! - Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2 full bathroom + 2 half bathroom townhome in sought after King Farm.

Your new home features a light drenched main level with an open floor plan that boasts a gas fireplace and the eat in kitchen (complete with an island and gas range) as well as a half bathroom.

Upstairs you'll find 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (the master bathroom has a brand new shower!), and a convenient bedroom level laundry area.

The lower level has a great study/playroom area, a half bathroom, multiple closets, and a large 2 car garage.

Walking distance to the Shady Grove Metro, grocery, restaurants, cafes, community pools, parks, playgrounds, & tennis courts, this home is right near everywhere you want to be.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your new home!

Available 4/1/2020
12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

(RLNE5683933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

