909 Crestfield Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fantastic 3BR 2FB+2HB Townhome in Close In King Farm! - Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2 full bathroom + 2 half bathroom townhome in sought after King Farm.



Your new home features a light drenched main level with an open floor plan that boasts a gas fireplace and the eat in kitchen (complete with an island and gas range) as well as a half bathroom.



Upstairs you'll find 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (the master bathroom has a brand new shower!), and a convenient bedroom level laundry area.



The lower level has a great study/playroom area, a half bathroom, multiple closets, and a large 2 car garage.



Walking distance to the Shady Grove Metro, grocery, restaurants, cafes, community pools, parks, playgrounds, & tennis courts, this home is right near everywhere you want to be.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your new home!



Available 4/1/2020

12-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



(RLNE5683933)