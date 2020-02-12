All apartments in Rockville
899 Lewis Ave
899 Lewis Ave

899 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

899 Lewis Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Spectacular 5BR/3 BR Single Family Home in Rockville, MD the main level of home has an entryway foyer with stone tiled flooring with coat closet, living room/dining room combo with hardwood flooring and recessed lighting, and kitchen with updated sink, pantry shelving, updates fixtures, breakfast bar, and all stainless appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Three spacious bedrooms with matching hardwood flooring, including a master with recessed lighting and access to fully updated hall bath, with custom tiled standing shower. Second and third bedrooms have Jack and Jill bathroom with updated vanity and enclosed tub/shower. Lower level has a tiled clubroom with additional closet storage, a utility room with additional storage space, updated full hall bath with tiled shower enclosure and installed linen shelving, and two spacious carpeted bedrooms. Living room access to wood deck for entertaining and grilling. Spacious backyard with additional storage shed.

Contact Rachel Vigil at (240)-319-8938 or RVigil@Baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

Good Credit Score Required.

(RLNE4868401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 Lewis Ave have any available units?
899 Lewis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 899 Lewis Ave have?
Some of 899 Lewis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 Lewis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
899 Lewis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 Lewis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 899 Lewis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 899 Lewis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 899 Lewis Ave offers parking.
Does 899 Lewis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 899 Lewis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 Lewis Ave have a pool?
No, 899 Lewis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 899 Lewis Ave have accessible units?
No, 899 Lewis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 899 Lewis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 899 Lewis Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 899 Lewis Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 899 Lewis Ave has units with air conditioning.
