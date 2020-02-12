899 Lewis Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Spectacular 5BR/3 BR Single Family Home in Rockville, MD the main level of home has an entryway foyer with stone tiled flooring with coat closet, living room/dining room combo with hardwood flooring and recessed lighting, and kitchen with updated sink, pantry shelving, updates fixtures, breakfast bar, and all stainless appliances including dishwasher and mounted microwave. Three spacious bedrooms with matching hardwood flooring, including a master with recessed lighting and access to fully updated hall bath, with custom tiled standing shower. Second and third bedrooms have Jack and Jill bathroom with updated vanity and enclosed tub/shower. Lower level has a tiled clubroom with additional closet storage, a utility room with additional storage space, updated full hall bath with tiled shower enclosure and installed linen shelving, and two spacious carpeted bedrooms. Living room access to wood deck for entertaining and grilling. Spacious backyard with additional storage shed.



Contact Rachel Vigil at (240)-319-8938 or RVigil@Baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



Good Credit Score Required.



(RLNE4868401)