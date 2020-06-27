All apartments in Rockville
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

803 Leverton Rd

803 Leverton Road · No Longer Available
Location

803 Leverton Road, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely 3BR Single Family in Rockville. This home is a split level, with the main level featuring a separate living area with lots of natural light. The dining room is a combo with the kitchen. Inside the eat-in-kitchen there is plenty of cabinetry and counterspace available. There is access to the patio which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Enjoy the convenience of all 3 bedrooms on one level of the home. The master bedroom suite has plenty of closet space available and its own bathroom. There is a hall bath shared between the additional 2 bedrooms.

Sorry, no pets.

Price is for a 12 month term. Any other lease terms, please reach out to the agent!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Leverton Rd have any available units?
803 Leverton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 803 Leverton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
803 Leverton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Leverton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 803 Leverton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 803 Leverton Rd offer parking?
No, 803 Leverton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 803 Leverton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Leverton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Leverton Rd have a pool?
No, 803 Leverton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 803 Leverton Rd have accessible units?
No, 803 Leverton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Leverton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Leverton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Leverton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Leverton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
