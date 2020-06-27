803 Leverton Rd

Amenities

Lovely 3BR Single Family in Rockville. This home is a split level, with the main level featuring a separate living area with lots of natural light. The dining room is a combo with the kitchen. Inside the eat-in-kitchen there is plenty of cabinetry and counterspace available. There is access to the patio which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Enjoy the convenience of all 3 bedrooms on one level of the home. The master bedroom suite has plenty of closet space available and its own bathroom. There is a hall bath shared between the additional 2 bedrooms.



Sorry, no pets.



Price is for a 12 month term. Any other lease terms, please reach out to the agent!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



