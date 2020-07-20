All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 802 Gail Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
802 Gail Avenue
Last updated April 28 2019 at 4:35 PM

802 Gail Avenue

802 Gail Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
East Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

802 Gail Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD/2BA home in Rockville. Enjoy the “cottage feeling” of this lovely property in an unbeatable location. Cozy living room, functional and ample kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom on main level. Two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom on upper level, walk in closet and storage space. Beautiful and fully fenced backyard, patio and lovely flower filled front yard. Just 8 min away from Rockville Metro station and Rockville plaza, and very close proximity to shops, parks and the interstate. Pets - case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Gail Avenue have any available units?
802 Gail Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 802 Gail Avenue have?
Some of 802 Gail Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Gail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 Gail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Gail Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Gail Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 802 Gail Avenue offer parking?
No, 802 Gail Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 802 Gail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Gail Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Gail Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 Gail Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 Gail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 Gail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Gail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Gail Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Gail Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 802 Gail Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir
Rockville, MD 20850
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd
Rockville, MD 20852
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl
Rockville, MD 20852
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pools
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University