802 Gail Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3BD/2BA home in Rockville. Enjoy the “cottage feeling” of this lovely property in an unbeatable location. Cozy living room, functional and ample kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom on main level. Two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom on upper level, walk in closet and storage space. Beautiful and fully fenced backyard, patio and lovely flower filled front yard. Just 8 min away from Rockville Metro station and Rockville plaza, and very close proximity to shops, parks and the interstate. Pets - case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.