Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

800 Grand Champion Drive #402

800 Grand Champion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 Grand Champion Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
800 Grand Champion Drive #402 Available 07/12/19 KING FARM Top Floor 3BD/3BA Condo in Elevator Bldg w/Garage - Two level condo overlooking green space next to King Farm Village Center! Amazing Cathedral style ceilings, hardwood flooring, corner unit lets in so much natural light!! Stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen + separate laundry room. Bonus top floor loft level with 3rd bedroom/office and full bath. Almost 2000 square feet!! One car garage space included in rent with extra space inside the garage for storage. King Farm features tons of shopping, restaurants within close proximity plus free shuttle to nearby metro.

(RLNE3801033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 have any available units?
800 Grand Champion Drive #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 have?
Some of 800 Grand Champion Drive #402's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Grand Champion Drive #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 pet-friendly?
No, 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 offers parking.
Does 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 have a pool?
Yes, 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 has a pool.
Does 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 have accessible units?
No, 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Grand Champion Drive #402 does not have units with air conditioning.
