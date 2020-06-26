Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

800 Grand Champion Drive #402 Available 07/12/19 KING FARM Top Floor 3BD/3BA Condo in Elevator Bldg w/Garage - Two level condo overlooking green space next to King Farm Village Center! Amazing Cathedral style ceilings, hardwood flooring, corner unit lets in so much natural light!! Stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen + separate laundry room. Bonus top floor loft level with 3rd bedroom/office and full bath. Almost 2000 square feet!! One car garage space included in rent with extra space inside the garage for storage. King Farm features tons of shopping, restaurants within close proximity plus free shuttle to nearby metro.



(RLNE3801033)