713 ROXBORO ROAD

Amenities
Don't miss the best value in Rockville! On a quiet side street, this charming Cape Cod has an updated stainless kitchen, hardwood floors, lots of light and a wood-burning fireplace. There are two bedrooms on the main level as well as a full bath and separate laundry room. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms with hardwood floors and a full bathroom. The large, level, rear yard is fully fenced and has a shed for storage. Superb location - 270 is close by and so is shopping, downtown Rockville and Metro.