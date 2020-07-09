713 ROXBORO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Don't miss the best value in Rockville! On a quiet side street, this charming Cape Cod has an updated stainless kitchen, hardwood floors, lots of light and a wood-burning fireplace. There are two bedrooms on the main level as well as a full bath and separate laundry room. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms with hardwood floors and a full bathroom. The large, level, rear yard is fully fenced and has a shed for storage. Superb location - 270 is close by and so is shopping, downtown Rockville and Metro.