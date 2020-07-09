All apartments in Rockville
713 ROXBORO ROAD

713 Roxboro Road · No Longer Available
Location

713 Roxboro Road, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss the best value in Rockville! On a quiet side street, this charming Cape Cod has an updated stainless kitchen, hardwood floors, lots of light and a wood-burning fireplace. There are two bedrooms on the main level as well as a full bath and separate laundry room. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms with hardwood floors and a full bathroom. The large, level, rear yard is fully fenced and has a shed for storage. Superb location - 270 is close by and so is shopping, downtown Rockville and Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 ROXBORO ROAD have any available units?
713 ROXBORO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 713 ROXBORO ROAD have?
Some of 713 ROXBORO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 ROXBORO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
713 ROXBORO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 ROXBORO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 713 ROXBORO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 713 ROXBORO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 713 ROXBORO ROAD offers parking.
Does 713 ROXBORO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 ROXBORO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 ROXBORO ROAD have a pool?
No, 713 ROXBORO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 713 ROXBORO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 713 ROXBORO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 713 ROXBORO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 ROXBORO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 ROXBORO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 ROXBORO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

