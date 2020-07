Amenities

hardwood floors pool playground clubhouse

King Farm spacious sunlit end-unit TH 4 BR, 3.5 BA, hardwood floors on all levels, about 2600 sq.ft. King Farm community is within minutes of walk or free shuttle to Shady Grove Metro Station, grocery store, restaurants, cafes, parks, playgrounds, and schools. Use of 2 community swimming pools and clubhouse. Tenants are in the process of packing and moving. Your understanding is appreciated. Available Jan 1, 2020. Minimum lease term 18 months preferred. Must see.