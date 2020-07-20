All apartments in Rockville
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE

620 Grand Champion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

620 Grand Champion Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Huge TOWN HOME w/over 4200 sq.ft, SEPARATE BR/Aupaire suite over garage with Full bath and separate stairs from main lvl,GAS FIREPLACE,Office/den on mail lvl,Separate Dining,Living, and Family Rooms all on main level, HUGE fin. basement, Large kitchen with GAS range and table space area, Walk to all KING FARM shops,free shuttle to Metro, Community pool,tennis and clubhouse. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $1000 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE have any available units?
620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE have?
Some of 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE offers parking.
Does 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE has a pool.
Does 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
