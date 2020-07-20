620 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Huge TOWN HOME w/over 4200 sq.ft, SEPARATE BR/Aupaire suite over garage with Full bath and separate stairs from main lvl,GAS FIREPLACE,Office/den on mail lvl,Separate Dining,Living, and Family Rooms all on main level, HUGE fin. basement, Large kitchen with GAS range and table space area, Walk to all KING FARM shops,free shuttle to Metro, Community pool,tennis and clubhouse. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $1000 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.