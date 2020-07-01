All apartments in Rockville
5900 HALSEY RD
5900 HALSEY RD

5900 Halsey Road · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Halsey Road, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
JUST REDUCED!!!Large and expanded 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home in sought after Twinbrook - 1,260 s.f. . Main level has living room and dining room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen with granite countertops and electric stove. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Two bedrooms and wood floors and ceiling fans. 1 full bath with tub. Replacement windows.Enlarged 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Full bath with tub. Replacement windows.Lower level has a rarely seen very large unfinished storage room with shelving. Driveway and rear patio and shed. Available now. No smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 HALSEY RD have any available units?
5900 HALSEY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 5900 HALSEY RD have?
Some of 5900 HALSEY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 HALSEY RD currently offering any rent specials?
5900 HALSEY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 HALSEY RD pet-friendly?
No, 5900 HALSEY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 5900 HALSEY RD offer parking?
Yes, 5900 HALSEY RD offers parking.
Does 5900 HALSEY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 HALSEY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 HALSEY RD have a pool?
No, 5900 HALSEY RD does not have a pool.
Does 5900 HALSEY RD have accessible units?
No, 5900 HALSEY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 HALSEY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 HALSEY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 HALSEY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5900 HALSEY RD does not have units with air conditioning.

