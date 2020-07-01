5900 HALSEY RD

Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!!Large and expanded 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home in sought after Twinbrook - 1,260 s.f. . Main level has living room and dining room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen with granite countertops and electric stove. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Two bedrooms and wood floors and ceiling fans. 1 full bath with tub. Replacement windows.Enlarged 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Full bath with tub. Replacement windows.Lower level has a rarely seen very large unfinished storage room with shelving. Driveway and rear patio and shed. Available now. No smoking and no pets.