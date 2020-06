Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

King Farm spacious light filled 3 BR 3.5 Bath TH. Owner Suite on main level. Beautifully remodeled kitchen. Loft office or study on second level. Oversized family room with kitchenette on lower level. Tons of storage! Deck and path to garage. Walk to restaurants, shops, metro with shuttle. Parks. Playgrounds, and two dog parks. Huge clubhouse and two community pools. Pets allowed on case-case with pet deposit of $150/pet AND additional $35/month/pet to monthly rent. Welcome Home!