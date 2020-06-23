517 Woodston

Amenities

The security deposit for daily rentals is $250. Daily rentals have a minimum of two nights. The security deposit for weekly and monthly rentals is $950. There is a cleaning fee of $60 for all rentals. This home has been completely remodeled. There are two bedrooms each with a queen-size bed with 12 memory foam mattress and one bedroom with a twin bed with a 14 gel memory foam mattress. There is a four car driveway. This house will sleep 5 responsibles comfortably. An inflatable mattress (queen-22 thick) is available for an extra charge of $20 per night. Children under 12 stay free if no additional bedding is required. Washer and dryer in unit - free to use. Free high-speed internet and Amazon Prime Video.