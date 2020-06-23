All apartments in Rockville
517 Woodston

517 Woodston Road · No Longer Available
Location

517 Woodston Road, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
The security deposit for daily rentals is $250. Daily rentals have a minimum of two nights. The security deposit for weekly and monthly rentals is $950. There is a cleaning fee of $60 for all rentals. This home has been completely remodeled. There are two bedrooms each with a queen-size bed with 12 memory foam mattress and one bedroom with a twin bed with a 14 gel memory foam mattress. There is a four car driveway. This house will sleep 5 responsibles comfortably. An inflatable mattress (queen-22 thick) is available for an extra charge of $20 per night. Children under 12 stay free if no additional bedding is required. Washer and dryer in unit - free to use. Free high-speed internet and Amazon Prime Video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Woodston have any available units?
517 Woodston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 517 Woodston have?
Some of 517 Woodston's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Woodston currently offering any rent specials?
517 Woodston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Woodston pet-friendly?
No, 517 Woodston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 517 Woodston offer parking?
No, 517 Woodston does not offer parking.
Does 517 Woodston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Woodston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Woodston have a pool?
No, 517 Woodston does not have a pool.
Does 517 Woodston have accessible units?
No, 517 Woodston does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Woodston have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Woodston does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Woodston have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Woodston does not have units with air conditioning.
