517 Woodston Road, Rockville, MD 20850 East Rockville
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
The security deposit for daily rentals is $250. Daily rentals have a minimum of two nights. The security deposit for weekly and monthly rentals is $950. There is a cleaning fee of $60 for all rentals. This home has been completely remodeled. There are two bedrooms each with a queen-size bed with 12 memory foam mattress and one bedroom with a twin bed with a 14 gel memory foam mattress. There is a four car driveway. This house will sleep 5 responsibles comfortably. An inflatable mattress (queen-22 thick) is available for an extra charge of $20 per night. Children under 12 stay free if no additional bedding is required. Washer and dryer in unit - free to use. Free high-speed internet and Amazon Prime Video.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
