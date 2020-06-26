516 Winding Rose Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely Gorgeous, Updated Townhome w/ Outdoor Space! - Spectacular three level end unit with two-car garage situated just about 1 mile from Rockville Town Center & Metro. With over 2,500sq/ft spread out over three levels plus elevated deck off kitchen, patio on ground level, and large fenced in backyard. Step inside to your soaring two-level foyer with modern open floor plan. Oak hardwood on entire main level, gourmet kitchen with island and granite counter tops. Breakfast room with french doors to deck. Butler pantry with wet bar; Gas fireplace in formal dining room. Large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, sitting area, walk-in closet, and luxury bathroom with soaking tub & shower. Laundry closet on upper level with bedrooms. Lower level features one bedroom and one full bathroom. New paint, outlets, switches, plate covers, and carpet. Don't miss out on this beauty!



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great home!



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Security deposit equals one months rent

Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care

Dogs considered on a case by case basis (no cats, please)

No smoking



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.



