Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
516 Winding Rose Dr.
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

516 Winding Rose Dr.

516 Winding Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

516 Winding Rose Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely Gorgeous, Updated Townhome w/ Outdoor Space! - Spectacular three level end unit with two-car garage situated just about 1 mile from Rockville Town Center & Metro. With over 2,500sq/ft spread out over three levels plus elevated deck off kitchen, patio on ground level, and large fenced in backyard. Step inside to your soaring two-level foyer with modern open floor plan. Oak hardwood on entire main level, gourmet kitchen with island and granite counter tops. Breakfast room with french doors to deck. Butler pantry with wet bar; Gas fireplace in formal dining room. Large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, sitting area, walk-in closet, and luxury bathroom with soaking tub & shower. Laundry closet on upper level with bedrooms. Lower level features one bedroom and one full bathroom. New paint, outlets, switches, plate covers, and carpet. Don't miss out on this beauty!

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great home!

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Security deposit equals one months rent
Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care
Dogs considered on a case by case basis (no cats, please)
No smoking

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4093372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Winding Rose Dr. have any available units?
516 Winding Rose Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 516 Winding Rose Dr. have?
Some of 516 Winding Rose Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Winding Rose Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
516 Winding Rose Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Winding Rose Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Winding Rose Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 516 Winding Rose Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 516 Winding Rose Dr. offers parking.
Does 516 Winding Rose Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Winding Rose Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Winding Rose Dr. have a pool?
No, 516 Winding Rose Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 516 Winding Rose Dr. have accessible units?
No, 516 Winding Rose Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Winding Rose Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Winding Rose Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Winding Rose Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Winding Rose Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
