Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home! Enjoy entertaining on the southern style front porch and two-level flagstone patio in the back yard. This home has large living spaces with open floor plan and high ceilings, hardwood floors, crown molding and wainscoting. Large kitchen, mud room, attached 2 car garage. Located in the coveted King Farm community, a half block from the community pool, metro shuttle stop, school bus stop. No pets please.