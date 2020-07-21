Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 BR 3 BA home in quiet neighborhood. Great school district - Welcome to 44 Orchard Way N., a spacious 4 BR 3 FB home in quiet cul-de-sac. This home is drenched in natural light and features large spaces, and large private, landscaped yard with a beautiful patio that showcases space for outdoor dining, grilling, and a garden.



Main level features a large living room with wood-burning fireplace, separate dining room, and a great family room off the large fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, a lovely island. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter-space. This floor has a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and two other bedrooms share bathroom #2. Each bedroom has good closet space and lots of light! This level has all hardwood floors.

Downstairs is a newly carpeted walk-out level with a large family room, as well as bedroom #4 plus another full bathroom. This floor also has a large laundry room with new washer and dryer and a separate work room with lots of storage.

This level conveniently accesses the private, fenced-in landscaped yard.



Great school district. Pets ok on a case by case basis.



