Rockville, MD
44 Orchard Way N
44 Orchard Way N

44 Orchard Way North · No Longer Available
Rockville
West Rockville
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

44 Orchard Way North, Rockville, MD 20854
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 BR 3 BA home in quiet neighborhood. Great school district - Welcome to 44 Orchard Way N., a spacious 4 BR 3 FB home in quiet cul-de-sac. This home is drenched in natural light and features large spaces, and large private, landscaped yard with a beautiful patio that showcases space for outdoor dining, grilling, and a garden.

Main level features a large living room with wood-burning fireplace, separate dining room, and a great family room off the large fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, a lovely island. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter-space. This floor has a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and two other bedrooms share bathroom #2. Each bedroom has good closet space and lots of light! This level has all hardwood floors.
Downstairs is a newly carpeted walk-out level with a large family room, as well as bedroom #4 plus another full bathroom. This floor also has a large laundry room with new washer and dryer and a separate work room with lots of storage.
This level conveniently accesses the private, fenced-in landscaped yard.

Great school district. Pets ok on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5124015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Orchard Way N have any available units?
44 Orchard Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 44 Orchard Way N have?
Some of 44 Orchard Way N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Orchard Way N currently offering any rent specials?
44 Orchard Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Orchard Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Orchard Way N is pet friendly.
Does 44 Orchard Way N offer parking?
No, 44 Orchard Way N does not offer parking.
Does 44 Orchard Way N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Orchard Way N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Orchard Way N have a pool?
No, 44 Orchard Way N does not have a pool.
Does 44 Orchard Way N have accessible units?
No, 44 Orchard Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Orchard Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Orchard Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Orchard Way N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 Orchard Way N has units with air conditioning.
