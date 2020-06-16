316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Luxury 4 level townhouse with 4 Bedroom,4.5 Bath,2 car garage, lower level with either A Den or extra bedroom, main level with upgraded kitchen ,hardwood floor on main level, Dining room and Living with fire place,House will be professional clean and professional clean on carpet too. Whole house touch up if necessary.Walk out from Kitchen to Deck outlook a nice view .2 Huge bedroom on up level with 2 luxury full bath,1 bedroom & 1 full bath on top level (Loft).1 bedroom or den on Lower level.2 car garage in the rear. Pool,Shopping in Community.