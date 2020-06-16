All apartments in Rockville
Rockville, MD
316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE

316 Fallsgrove Drive · (301) 840-8061
Rockville
West Rockville
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

316 Fallsgrove Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury 4 level townhouse with 4 Bedroom,4.5 Bath,2 car garage, lower level with either A Den or extra bedroom, main level with upgraded kitchen ,hardwood floor on main level, Dining room and Living with fire place,House will be professional clean and professional clean on carpet too. Whole house touch up if necessary.Walk out from Kitchen to Deck outlook a nice view .2 Huge bedroom on up level with 2 luxury full bath,1 bedroom & 1 full bath on top level (Loft).1 bedroom or den on Lower level.2 car garage in the rear. Pool,Shopping in Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE have any available units?
316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 FALLSGROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
