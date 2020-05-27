All apartments in Rockville
Location

305 Redland Boulevard, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
tennis court
Rarely available 3BR/2BA condo in sought after King Farm Village. One block to Safeway, shops, and restaurants. Quiet neighborhood setting with urban conveniences. Inviting building with elevator lobby and 24-hour security. Open kitchen with center island, Living Room/Dining Room Combo featuring hardwood floor, crown molding & wainscoting. Master bath with separate shower & soaker tub. In-unit full size washer & dryer. Private heated garage (H) with storage, plus additional driveway pad for a second car. Two outdoor pools, parks, tennis courts and fitness center, weekday free shuttle service to Metro are all included in the rent. Easy access to I-270 & ICC, minutes to Downtown Crown, Rio Center, and Rockville Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
305 REDLAND BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
305 REDLAND BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 REDLAND BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
