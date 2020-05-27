305 REDLAND BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage lobby tennis court

Rarely available 3BR/2BA condo in sought after King Farm Village. One block to Safeway, shops, and restaurants. Quiet neighborhood setting with urban conveniences. Inviting building with elevator lobby and 24-hour security. Open kitchen with center island, Living Room/Dining Room Combo featuring hardwood floor, crown molding & wainscoting. Master bath with separate shower & soaker tub. In-unit full size washer & dryer. Private heated garage (H) with storage, plus additional driveway pad for a second car. Two outdoor pools, parks, tennis courts and fitness center, weekday free shuttle service to Metro are all included in the rent. Easy access to I-270 & ICC, minutes to Downtown Crown, Rio Center, and Rockville Town Center.