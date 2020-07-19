2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully updated contemporary home . Main floor has updated eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, new cabinets, new flooring, sliding glass doors to step out to deck. Living room with vaulted ceiling and sky lights. Formal dining room. Family room next to kitchen with fireplace and sliding glass doors to patio. Half bath and separate laundry room on main floor. Four bedrooms and two full updated baths on second floor. Master bath attached to master bedroom with double vanities and sinks.Attached two car garage. Basement.Convenient location. Close to I 270A must see!Tenant must have good credit.Tenant responsible for first $200 of repairs. Owner is open to leasing with option to buy



Rental Terms:



Rental: $4,000.00



Application Fee: $45.00



Security Deposit: $4,000.00



Available Now



Pets Allowed: No



