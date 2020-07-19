All apartments in Rockville
2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE

2603 Oakenshield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Oakenshield Drive, Rockville, MD 20854
West Rockville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4d14b40f3 ----
Beautifully updated contemporary home . Main floor has updated eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, new cabinets, new flooring, sliding glass doors to step out to deck. Living room with vaulted ceiling and sky lights. Formal dining room. Family room next to kitchen with fireplace and sliding glass doors to patio. Half bath and separate laundry room on main floor. Four bedrooms and two full updated baths on second floor. Master bath attached to master bedroom with double vanities and sinks.Attached two car garage. Basement.Convenient location. Close to I 270A must see!Tenant must have good credit.Tenant responsible for first $200 of repairs. Owner is open to leasing with option to buy

Rental Terms:

Rental: $4,000.00

Application Fee: $45.00

Security Deposit: $4,000.00

Available Now

Pets Allowed: No

Modified 08:08 am December 22, 2018 | Updated 03:45 pm January 04, 4504

Listing courtesy of Teresa A Frizzell, M.D. Hudson Real Estate

Listing data provided by BrightMLS, Inc., Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have any available units?
2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
