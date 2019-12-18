All apartments in Rockville
2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE

2510 Oakenshield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Oakenshield Drive, Rockville, MD 20854
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful, renovated front to back split level home in a lush green neighborhood with paved walkways. Ideal Location near major shopping centers, highways, places of worship, parks, forested areas and children playgrounds (walk to most). Metro is at a 10-minute drive or take a Ride-On bus down the street. This house rents either (partially) furnished or unfurnished. The Electronic Smart Home system and the newer HVAC and hot water heater will save you a bundle in energy costs. Recently renovated gourmet kitchen and bathrooms. Cozy family gathering area near kitchen and breakfast. Spacious breakfast area near kitchen with family gathering corner. Formal living and dining rooms. Four bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level. Daylight walkout lower level with a rec room, a bedroom and a bath. 2 fireplaces, 2 dishwashers, 2 kitchen sinks, 2 refrigerators, 2 car garage, 2 level deck. Nicely landscaped front yard and Low maintenance back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have any available units?
2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
