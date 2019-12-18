2510 OAKENSHIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful, renovated front to back split level home in a lush green neighborhood with paved walkways. Ideal Location near major shopping centers, highways, places of worship, parks, forested areas and children playgrounds (walk to most). Metro is at a 10-minute drive or take a Ride-On bus down the street. This house rents either (partially) furnished or unfurnished. The Electronic Smart Home system and the newer HVAC and hot water heater will save you a bundle in energy costs. Recently renovated gourmet kitchen and bathrooms. Cozy family gathering area near kitchen and breakfast. Spacious breakfast area near kitchen with family gathering corner. Formal living and dining rooms. Four bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level. Daylight walkout lower level with a rec room, a bedroom and a bath. 2 fireplaces, 2 dishwashers, 2 kitchen sinks, 2 refrigerators, 2 car garage, 2 level deck. Nicely landscaped front yard and Low maintenance back yard.