Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

APPLICATION PENDING - Sun filled, 3-level townhouse located in the highly desirable King Farm community! Easy access to METRO & major commuter routes! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home comes complete with an attached 1-car garage, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a balcony off of the family room! Enjoy the accent moldings and 9-ft ceilings too! The master bedroom features soaring cathedral ceiling. Must see!