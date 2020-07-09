All apartments in Rockville
Last updated January 3 2020

22 RITCHFIELD COURT

22 Ritchfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Ritchfield Court, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to Rockshire Townhomes.. Elite Location with Unbeatable Amenities. This property provides it all, 4 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths, and 1 Half Bath. Fully Finished Basement with a Bedroom and Full Bath. Walkout Basement also has a Spacious and Lovely Patio. The Main Level provides an Updated Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances. The Open Floor Plan on the Main Level leads outdoors to a Nicely Designed Deck that overlooks the Patio. There is also a Half Bath on the Main Level. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths are located on the Top Level. The Furnace and Condenser are also Brand New! Amenities include a 106.5 Arce Rockville City Park, Pool Facilities, Seven Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, and much more. Please visit this link ( http://www.rockshire.org/info.php?pnum=3 ) to get a full list of all of the Outstanding Amenities that Rockshire Townhomes provides. Easy access to 270 and Rockville Metro Station. Easy commute to Shops and Restaurants such as Fallsgrove Village Center, Rockville Town Center, Crown Park Avenue, and Pike & Rose. Wooton High School is 0.5 miles, Robert Frost Junior High School is 1.2 miles, and Fallsmead Elementary School is 1.1 miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 RITCHFIELD COURT have any available units?
22 RITCHFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 22 RITCHFIELD COURT have?
Some of 22 RITCHFIELD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 RITCHFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
22 RITCHFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 RITCHFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 22 RITCHFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 22 RITCHFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 22 RITCHFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 22 RITCHFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 RITCHFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 RITCHFIELD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 22 RITCHFIELD COURT has a pool.
Does 22 RITCHFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 22 RITCHFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 22 RITCHFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 RITCHFIELD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 RITCHFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 RITCHFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

