22 RITCHFIELD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Welcome to Rockshire Townhomes.. Elite Location with Unbeatable Amenities. This property provides it all, 4 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths, and 1 Half Bath. Fully Finished Basement with a Bedroom and Full Bath. Walkout Basement also has a Spacious and Lovely Patio. The Main Level provides an Updated Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances. The Open Floor Plan on the Main Level leads outdoors to a Nicely Designed Deck that overlooks the Patio. There is also a Half Bath on the Main Level. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths are located on the Top Level. The Furnace and Condenser are also Brand New! Amenities include a 106.5 Arce Rockville City Park, Pool Facilities, Seven Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, and much more. Please visit this link ( http://www.rockshire.org/info.php?pnum=3 ) to get a full list of all of the Outstanding Amenities that Rockshire Townhomes provides. Easy access to 270 and Rockville Metro Station. Easy commute to Shops and Restaurants such as Fallsgrove Village Center, Rockville Town Center, Crown Park Avenue, and Pike & Rose. Wooton High School is 0.5 miles, Robert Frost Junior High School is 1.2 miles, and Fallsmead Elementary School is 1.1 miles away.