209 ENGLAND TER

Amenities

Spectacular renovation 1 block from Rockville metro. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, gas commercial grade stove w/hood, granite counters, tile floor & new cabinets. Newer windows, newer door to renovated private patio. Master bedroom with an incredible master bath with heated floor and enlarged 280 sq ft. Large shed w/concrete floor, carport, driveway. Just a few blocks to Rockville Town Center with shopping and restaurants. You gotta see this house!