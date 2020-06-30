All apartments in Rockville
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:41 AM

209 ENGLAND TER

209 England Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

209 England Terrace, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Spectacular renovation 1 block from Rockville metro. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, gas commercial grade stove w/hood, granite counters, tile floor & new cabinets. Newer windows, newer door to renovated private patio. Master bedroom with an incredible master bath with heated floor and enlarged 280 sq ft. Large shed w/concrete floor, carport, driveway. Just a few blocks to Rockville Town Center with shopping and restaurants. You gotta see this house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 ENGLAND TER have any available units?
209 ENGLAND TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 209 ENGLAND TER have?
Some of 209 ENGLAND TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 ENGLAND TER currently offering any rent specials?
209 ENGLAND TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 ENGLAND TER pet-friendly?
No, 209 ENGLAND TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 209 ENGLAND TER offer parking?
Yes, 209 ENGLAND TER offers parking.
Does 209 ENGLAND TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 ENGLAND TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 ENGLAND TER have a pool?
No, 209 ENGLAND TER does not have a pool.
Does 209 ENGLAND TER have accessible units?
No, 209 ENGLAND TER does not have accessible units.
Does 209 ENGLAND TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 ENGLAND TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 ENGLAND TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 ENGLAND TER does not have units with air conditioning.

