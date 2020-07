Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sparkling and BRAND new! Never been lived in townhouse on Chapman Row. STUNNING garage townhouse by Winchester Homes just built 2019. Desirable open floor plan, huge master suite, garage parking & fabulous rooftop terrace!! HomeSmart technology included. Modern style in the heart of Rockville just seconds to metro, shopping, restaurants, gyms, bars, entertainment and more.