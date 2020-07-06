All apartments in Rockville
1805 Piccard Drive Rockville

1805 Piccard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Piccard Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
1805 Piccard Drive Rockville Available 02/01/20 Beautiful and Bright Townhome -
Welcome to this beautiful and bright townhome in sought after country-club-style King Farm community. Enjoy this gorgeous established neighborhood with its prime location and great amenities. This four bedrooms, three full and one half bath home has many exciting and great features. Beautiful open main level with high ceilings, gourmet granite and stainless steel appliances eat-in kitchen with attached charming breakfast room. Walk-out to the private, fenced-in backyard and the two car garage. Off the kitchen family room with gas fireplace and large windows overlooking the backyard. Extra large master suite with luxurious attached master bath, linen and closets. Spacious and bright upper level with large recreation room, cathedral ceilings, a full bath and two additional bedrooms with large windows overlooking the beautiful park.
This charming home is located just across the street from the gorgeous park, sport courts and picnic area. King Farm features many other exciting amenities and services, swimming pools, super market, banks, restaurants, gas station and more..
Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville have any available units?
1805 Piccard Drive Rockville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville have?
Some of 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Piccard Drive Rockville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville offers parking.
Does 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville has a pool.
Does 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville have accessible units?
No, 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Piccard Drive Rockville does not have units with air conditioning.

