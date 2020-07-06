Amenities

1805 Piccard Drive Rockville Available 02/01/20 Beautiful and Bright Townhome -

Welcome to this beautiful and bright townhome in sought after country-club-style King Farm community. Enjoy this gorgeous established neighborhood with its prime location and great amenities. This four bedrooms, three full and one half bath home has many exciting and great features. Beautiful open main level with high ceilings, gourmet granite and stainless steel appliances eat-in kitchen with attached charming breakfast room. Walk-out to the private, fenced-in backyard and the two car garage. Off the kitchen family room with gas fireplace and large windows overlooking the backyard. Extra large master suite with luxurious attached master bath, linen and closets. Spacious and bright upper level with large recreation room, cathedral ceilings, a full bath and two additional bedrooms with large windows overlooking the beautiful park.

This charming home is located just across the street from the gorgeous park, sport courts and picnic area. King Farm features many other exciting amenities and services, swimming pools, super market, banks, restaurants, gas station and more..

Welcome home.



