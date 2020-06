Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOVELY! CLEAN! UPDATED! BRIGHT! and Freshly painted! This home is ready for immediate move-in! It has a beautifully remodeled kitchen with top of the line cabinets. The bathrooms have been updated as well. Large windows through out, and lots of storage. Well maintained! It is located in a quiet street, in a convenient location: near a large shopping center. Apply online at AHRmanagement.com. Call us NOW to see this lovely home!