Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

1613 Lewis Ave.

1613 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Lewis Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 BR/1BA home with large yard. Close to Metro and top schools - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great quiet neighborhood. This home offers a large kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylight and comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and newer floors. Large capacity washer and dryer are conveniently located off the kitchen. Living area is bright and has hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and all newer windows. Three nice bedrooms with newer windows and a nice bathroom complete the inside of this house.

The kitchen exits to a covered porch with a lovely swing chair, and a patio to one side, The yard is fully fenced and has a beautiful storage shed that gives it a wonderful look. This home is VERY close to Twinbrook METRO and "Ride On" bus as well as all amenities Rockville Pike has to offer. Home is in the sought after Richard Montgomery HS district.

Professionally managed. Pets ok.

(RLNE2117739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Lewis Ave. have any available units?
1613 Lewis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1613 Lewis Ave. have?
Some of 1613 Lewis Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Lewis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Lewis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Lewis Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Lewis Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Lewis Ave. offer parking?
No, 1613 Lewis Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Lewis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Lewis Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Lewis Ave. have a pool?
No, 1613 Lewis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Lewis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1613 Lewis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Lewis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Lewis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Lewis Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Lewis Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
