1613 Lewis Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 BR/1BA home with large yard. Close to Metro and top schools - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great quiet neighborhood. This home offers a large kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylight and comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and newer floors. Large capacity washer and dryer are conveniently located off the kitchen. Living area is bright and has hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and all newer windows. Three nice bedrooms with newer windows and a nice bathroom complete the inside of this house.



The kitchen exits to a covered porch with a lovely swing chair, and a patio to one side, The yard is fully fenced and has a beautiful storage shed that gives it a wonderful look. This home is VERY close to Twinbrook METRO and "Ride On" bus as well as all amenities Rockville Pike has to offer. Home is in the sought after Richard Montgomery HS district.



Professionally managed. Pets ok.



(RLNE2117739)