Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Commuters Dream! Just Minutes to Twinbrook Metro. HARDWOOD FLOORS installed 2018, on the bedroom level and the Family/Rec Room + NEW CARPET. Hardwood floors on main level, beautifully renovated kitchen (2018) w/granite counters, tile floor and stainless appliances. Deck off the kitchen overlooking Woodmont Country Club and treeline. No pets, Non Smoking. Shopping and dining nearby. Don't Miss!