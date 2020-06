Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Immaculate 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom split-level house, updated inside and out! Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel, bathrooms and hardwood floors. Fireplace in family room, deck off kitchen and more. Must truly see to appreciate. Convenient to shopping, dining transportation and more. No pets and non-smokers only, please! Landlords looking for good 700+ credit only. Contact agent only, with any questions.