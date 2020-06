Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Furnished 2 BedRm,2 Bath,1st floor Unit,Updated Kitchen & Bath, Washer & dryer in the unit. ,All Utilities and basic cable services are included. Spcaious living Room open to private Patio . There are community Pool, exersize gim fascility for your use. Covered and assigned parking available. A very short distance to Rockville Metro/Mark Train station and the Rockville Town Center.