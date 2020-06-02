1421 TEMPLETON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Commuters Dream! Just minutes to Twinbrook Metro. Brick end unit townhouse with 2-reserved parking spaces (#23 & #24). Freshly painted walls and ~"Brand New"~ 7/2019 kitchen renovation with new flooring, new cabinets, new granite c~tops, new backsplash and ALL NEW Stainless Steel appliances. Light filled with hardwood floors on main level and a Deck off the kitchen overlooking Woodmont Country Club golf course/tree line. No pets, Non Smoking. Conveniently located near shopping and dining and mass transportation. Don't Miss!