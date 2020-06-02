All apartments in Rockville
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:14 AM

1421 TEMPLETON PLACE

1421 Templeton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Templeton Place, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Commuters Dream! Just minutes to Twinbrook Metro. Brick end unit townhouse with 2-reserved parking spaces (#23 & #24). Freshly painted walls and ~"Brand New"~ 7/2019 kitchen renovation with new flooring, new cabinets, new granite c~tops, new backsplash and ALL NEW Stainless Steel appliances. Light filled with hardwood floors on main level and a Deck off the kitchen overlooking Woodmont Country Club golf course/tree line. No pets, Non Smoking. Conveniently located near shopping and dining and mass transportation. Don't Miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE have any available units?
1421 TEMPLETON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE have?
Some of 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1421 TEMPLETON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE offers parking.
Does 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE have a pool?
No, 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 TEMPLETON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
