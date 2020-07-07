1121 REGAL OAK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious townhouse in sought-after Tower Oaks community. Main Level features hardwood floors with 9-ft. ceilings. Living Room and Dining Room with ceiling fans. Family Room (off kitchen) with gas FPL & ceiling fan. Upper Level w/2 Bedrooms and hall full bath + MBR suite w/HWF throughout. MBR w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, ceiling fan. MBA with Jacuzzi tub/separate shower. Finished Lower Level, carpeted Family Room, with gas fireplace. 2-car garage. Rear deck. Walk to Dogwood Park. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Two-year minimum lease term. Pet(s) on a case by case basis with a $500 pet deposit. NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS at this time. EMAIL Listing Agent @hubert.brucker@longandfoster.com or TEXT to 240.855.7327 w/questions.