All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 1121 REGAL OAK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
1121 REGAL OAK DR
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

1121 REGAL OAK DR

1121 Regal Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1121 Regal Oak Drive, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious townhouse in sought-after Tower Oaks community. Main Level features hardwood floors with 9-ft. ceilings. Living Room and Dining Room with ceiling fans. Family Room (off kitchen) with gas FPL & ceiling fan. Upper Level w/2 Bedrooms and hall full bath + MBR suite w/HWF throughout. MBR w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, ceiling fan. MBA with Jacuzzi tub/separate shower. Finished Lower Level, carpeted Family Room, with gas fireplace. 2-car garage. Rear deck. Walk to Dogwood Park. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Two-year minimum lease term. Pet(s) on a case by case basis with a $500 pet deposit. NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS at this time. EMAIL Listing Agent @hubert.brucker@longandfoster.com or TEXT to 240.855.7327 w/questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 REGAL OAK DR have any available units?
1121 REGAL OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1121 REGAL OAK DR have?
Some of 1121 REGAL OAK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 REGAL OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1121 REGAL OAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 REGAL OAK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 REGAL OAK DR is pet friendly.
Does 1121 REGAL OAK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1121 REGAL OAK DR offers parking.
Does 1121 REGAL OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 REGAL OAK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 REGAL OAK DR have a pool?
No, 1121 REGAL OAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 1121 REGAL OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 1121 REGAL OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 REGAL OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 REGAL OAK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 REGAL OAK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 REGAL OAK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir
Rockville, MD 20850
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University