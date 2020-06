Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, YOUR CHOICE, LUXURY LIVING @ ITS BEST IN THE HEART OF ROCKVILLE. JUST 1/2 MILE TO THE TOWN CENTER & METRO RED LINE & I-270. This is a Huge one Bed room One Bath ( Ground Level)Basement apt. Completely Independent from the upper level with Separate Entrance + New Kitchen & More. 1/2 mile Merto Red Line & MARC TRAIN.